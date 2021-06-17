[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close to through traffic a portion of Georgetown Pike (Route 193) over Difficult Run between Old Dominion Drive and Towlston Road from June 18 at 8 p.m. to June 21 at 4 a.m. to conduct bridge work.
Crews will replace concrete approach slabs, patch the concrete deck and repair bridge joints, weather permitting. The bridge will reopen with temporary steel plates before new asphalt and lane striping occurs approximately two weeks later, officials said.
This work will include overnight noise. Officials apologized in advance for any inconvenience and thanked residents for their patience.
Between June 18 at 9 p.m. and June 19 at 4 a.m., crews will perform concrete demolition with concrete hammers and hoe rams. From June 19 at 4 a.m. until June 20 at 2 a.m., crews will undertake construction activities with heavy equipment, which will result in vehicle-backup alarms and engine noise.
Closing that section of road and performing overnight work will be less disruptive to residents and allow crews to complete their work over one weekend, versus the several weeks that would be required using normal lane-closure hours, officials said.
Through traffic will be detoured via Old Dominion Drive and Towlston Road.
People needing to reach properties along that section of Georgetown Pike will have access, but traffic will not be able to cross the bridge in either direction. VDOT will maintain access to the Difficult Run Stream Valley parking lot via eastbound Georgetown Pike at Old Dominion Drive.
