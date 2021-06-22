[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Virginia Department of Transportation will host two meetings to discuss recent construction progress and upcoming activities for two projects.
Both meetings will be held online, and are part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway initiative:
• Tuesday, June 29 at 7 p.m.: The forum will cover activities between Bull Run and Waples Mill Road, including the Route 28 corridor.
• Wednesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.: The forum will cover activities between Jermantown Road and the Interstate 495 interchange area.
The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project aims to provide congestion relief along a 22.5-mile stretch of Interstate 66 from I-495 west to Gainesville. For information about the project and the meetings, see the Website at outside.transform66.org/.
