The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, along with the Virginia Employment Commission, the Fairfax County Department of Family Services and the Fairfax County Department of Economic Initiatives, is hosting the Veteran and Military Career Fair at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir on Nov. 4.
The hybrid event, with both in-person and virtual job interviews that day, is geared toward assisting veterans, active-duty service members and their spouses transitioning out of the military. Two sessions will be offered, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.
Job-seekers can also attend virtually from 1 until 4 p.m. via the Premiere Virtual Platform.
Candidates can interview with more than 50 companies and organizations in Northern Virginia, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses.
Regional employers – including Microsoft, Verizon, Cox Communications, Inova Health System and the U.S. Department of Justice – are collectively hiring for more than 7,000 positions for jobs ranging from IT to healthcare. All backgrounds and experience levels are welcome, and attendees do not need to live in Northern Virginia to interview with hiring companies.
