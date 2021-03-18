[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on March 16 at about 6:04 p.m. dispatched units to house fire in the 9700 block of Meadowlark Road in Vienna.
Arriving units saw heavy fire and smoke showing from the large single-family home, requested a second alarm and got the fire under control. There were no civilian injuries, but one cat died in the fire. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, was taken to a local hospital and later released.
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire. One of the occupants smelled smoke and upon further investigation saw smoke and fire coming from the basement. All occupants evacuated the house and called 911. Three dogs also escaped the fire unharmed, officials said.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the basement. The cause of the blaze was combustible materials too close to the operating fireplace, they said.
The Red Cross is assisting the seven occupants who were displaced because of the fire. The fire caused about $378,750 worth of damage.
