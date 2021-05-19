[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna Town Council members on May 17 unanimously approved an additional $600,000 worth of spending with Arthur Construction to provide paving and roadway-maintenance work within the town.
The expenditure will include $535,100 for milling-and-overlay work on streets where the town has replaced water mains during this fiscal year, plus $64,900 for concrete maintenance.
The Council during fiscal 2021, which ends June 30, already has approved two such contracts with the company, for a total value of $588,000.
