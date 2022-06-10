The Vienna town government recently issued business licenses to Blue Harmony LLC (computer network design), 103 Harmony Drive, S.W., and Trek Bicycle Vienna (bicycle sales), 224 Maple Ave., E.
In addition, the town government noted the following milestone anniversaries:
• 40 Years: Kindercare Learning Centers.
• 30 years: Judith Peck Fine Art.
• 15 Years: Nahid; Vienna Dental Care; America World LLC.
• 10 Years: Michael’s Lawn Service; Qiantum Pluz; Cornerstone Renovatin Management; Frames Automotive; Keren Sperling Habot DMD.
