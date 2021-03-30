[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The North East Vienna Citizens Association (NEVCA) and Vienna Business Association (VBA) are hosting an online candidate forum featuring the four contenders vying for three Town Council seats in May.
The event will be recorded via Zoom broadcast on the Town of Vienna Cable Network (TVCN) and made available via the town government’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/townofviennava.
The public will be able to view the recorded forum from April 12 through Election Day on May 4. The forum will air on TVCN, available on Channel 27 on Cox and Channel 38 on Verizon Fios, on Mondays at 10 a.m., Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m.
The forum will include brief opening remarks from the candidates, followed by responses to questions put forward by NEVCA and VBA members. Each candidate also will give closing remarks.
Candidates in the race include three Council incumbents – Nisha Patel, Steve Potter and Howard Springsteen – and challenger David Patariu. Town Council members serve two-year terms.
