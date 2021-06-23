Vienna celebrates debut of Liberty Amendments Month

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The town of Vienna kicked off its first-ever Liberty Amendments Month celebration on Juneteenth (June 19) with speeches at First Baptist Church.
The month’s worth of celebrations was the brainchild of Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton, who attended the kickoff with his wife and eight children.
“All people have been created with unique gifts, talents, abilities and most importantly immeasurable value and worth as individuals,” Payton wrote in a message to residents about the events.
“This month-long celebration will be a time to remember landmark moments in our country’s history that aimed to ensure equality and protect our civil liberties. It is my hope that throughout Liberty Amendments Month, we can continue to recognize what unifies us as Americans,” he wrote.
Liberty Amendments Month will last through July 19 and feature different topics each week. The event celebrates these amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which extended full-participation rights to more people: 13th (which abolished slavery), 14th (which pertained to citizenship and equal rights), 15th (which ensured voting rights) and 19th (which gave women the right to vote).
The amendments followed through on the nation’s founders’ commitment to form a more perfect union, Payton said at the kickoff event.
“Even when slaves, women [and] Native Americans were not recognized as having equal value and worth in this nation, in the eyes of God, they always had and have equal value and worth,” he said.
In addition to Senior Pastor Dr. Vernon C. Walton and other representatives from First Baptist Church, the kickoff event drew local, state and federal dignitaries.
Juneteenth marks the day in Texas in 1865 when African-Americans learned they were no longer slaves.
Among those in attendance were Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert and several Town Council members, U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th), some Fairfax County School Board members, Del. Mark Keam (D-Oakton-Vienna), Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence), Fairfax County Fire Chief John Butler and Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill.
The event also featured a performance by Al-Jabril Muhammad of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
County Executive Hill talked of his professional relationship with Payton and complimented him for initiating the celebrations.
“Your due diligence in the Liberty on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.