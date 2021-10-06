Vienna celebrates Oktoberfest in style

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Picture-perfect weather, tasty food and drink options, and a demand for fun that’s been pent-up during the past 18 months led to a heavily attended Vienna Oktoberfest on Oct. 2.
Thousands of revelers crowded into the Church Street area and Town Green to drink beer, sample a variety of foods, see theatrical performances, hear live music, peruse offerings from vendors, and catch up with friends and neighbors.
Families let their children clamber over an inflatable slide and sit inside the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department’s vintage Maxim fire engine. The original Vienna library was open for tours, which allowed visitors to inspect the small building’s floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
Costumed characters from the Vienna Singing Princesses, including some dressed as characters from “The Wizard of Oz,” gave performances and painted children’s faces.
Many adults at the event wore bright yellow wristbands indicating they were old enough to buy several kinds of beer on offer. German food was available, naturally, along with cuisine from several other countries.
The event was presented by the Vienna Business Association in conjunction with the town government.
