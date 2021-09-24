Vienna celebrates two years' worth of volunteerism

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After a year’s hiatus, Vienna officials on Sept. 21 honored an extra-large crop of outstanding volunteers at the town’s annual Mayor’s Volunteer Recognition Reception.
Mayor Linda Colbert invited her predecessor, Laurie DiRocco, to help preside over the event, which celebrated not only this year’s honorees but also ones who did not receive recognition in 2020, because that reception was canceled owing to the pandemic.
Both mayors said the ceremony was one of their favorite town activities.
“You really see what Vienna is all about through its volunteers,” said DiRocco. “It really shows the heart of Vienna.”
Volunteers make many things possible in the town, Colbert said.
“Volunteers serve with their hearts and they care about their community,” she said.
The event was slated to have been held at its usual location, the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department’s Flame Room, officials saw the promising weather forecast and instead decided it would be better for pandemic-related reasons to host the proceedings in the fresh air on the Town Green.
The proceedings drew a capacity crowd, with honorees and their families filling the park’s amphitheater.
The 2020 honorees (and their nominators) were:
• Former Vienna Town Council member Carey Sienicki (Patty Hanley). • Christopher Leggett (Jim Brooke).
• Leigh Banducci, Michelle Kang, Michael Mulreany, Eileen Shaw, Marsha Kormandt, and Nancy Appler (Shepherd’s Center of Oakton-Vienna).
• Jim Robinson and Gwen Flanders (Amy Georgeadis of the Stroke Comeback Center).
• Lauren Kinard (Laura Schwartz).
• Naomi Hutchins (Rossana Cianciolo-Carney).
• Aidan Habibi and Aidan Shannon (Bob Zadeh of Vienna Youth Soccer).
• Erik and Tracy Swensson and family, Ray Daly and family, and Doug Francis (North East Vienna Citizens Association).
• Elizabeth DiFrancisco (Sara Roades, Carol Ward and Heather Romagnoli). The 2021 recipients (and their nominators) were:
• Christopher Leggett (Sean and Christy Toole).
• Brian Land and Susan Patton (Christina Caplan).
• Nicholas Montalto IV (Nicholas Montalto III).
• Georgia and Josephine Grana (Eilish Morley).
• Ann Streb, Jack Tarr, Peggy Coleman, Viraj Chegu, Casey Tarr, Jayne Young, W. Scott Schroth, Wolfgan Scherer and Lynn Rafferty (Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia).
• Eve Sanford (Wendy Sanford).
• Angela Randall (Julia Randall).
• David Salzburg (Brenda Burns).
• Emmie Strine, Abby Vossler and Zara Javeri (Holly Siebold, executive director of BRAWS).
• Nirav Ramchandani (Nikita Advani).
• Aimee Martin (Laurie Cole, president of the American Association of University Women’s Vienna Area Branch).
• Faith Boettger of Social4Good (Patti Cooksey).
• Denise Lee of Social Burger (Faith Boettger).
• Karin Markley, Kathy Coles, Joan Walsh, Lisa Lujan and staff at Cunningham Park Elementary School (Tracy McCarty).
• Courtney Earll, Shari MacFarlane, Karin Markley, Chris Drinkuth, Claudine Hoover, Petra Engle and Eve Sanford (Lydia Russo, Vienna Foodies, One Neighborhood Foundation).
• Michelle Davila and Trish Alexander of Rustic Love Vienna (Lydia Russo, Vienna Foodies, One Neighborhood Foundation).
• Elizabeth Freese (Melissa Mackey)
. • Nora Schaefer, Caroline Psarakis, Julie Nicklin Rubley, Jane Brown, Rachel Comerford, Stan Burroughs, Carol Hamal, Gabrielle Spencer, Sue Dawagiv and Juliet Fogarty (The Women’s Center).
• Susan Pirnat, Ella Stratman, Emery Stratman and Caroline Clinton (Kelly Stratman).
• Monica Anschel, Cheryl Cass and Jennifer Francois (Mayor Linda Colbert). • Leigh Kitcher (Maggie Pfeifle).
• Lydia Russo (Peggy James).
• ViVa! Vienna! organizers A.J. Oskuie, Brian Billet and Gunnar Spaford (Peggy James).
• Carey Sienicki, Jeff Bollettino, Elizabeth Korondy, George Creed, Lu Cousins, Michele Davila, Lia Davila, Lucas Davila, Ava Davila, Trish Alexander, Lucas Alexander, Helen Schindler, Claudia Montana, Becky Witherow, Liz DiFranciso, Margie Foster and Robbie Holland (Peggy James).
• Liberty Amendments Month Committee members nominated by Peggy James included Aimee Martin, Kristen Moyer, Sharon Gower Miller, Courtney Beazell, Michael Amouri, Corky Eddins, Katie Newland, Susan Gates, Claudia Brumbach, Jon Strand, Zara Harris, Carly Johnson, Roy Swift, Lydia Posselt, Gayle Schlueter, Marsha Komandt, Laurie Forbes, Chip Cullen, Melanie Meren, Alvin Thomas, Stacey Seay, Vernon Walton, Trina Longo, Theresa Callen and Cathy Hardman,
Other committee honorees included Circuit Court Judge Stephen Shannon, Anne Stuntz, Gloria Runyon, Dan Blanchet, Tom Bauer, Susan Bauer, Chad Webb, Deb Smith-Cohen, Shyamali Hauth, Town Council member Charles Anderson, Kari Cannistraro, Lu Cousins, Mary Ellen Larkins, Austin Almaguer, Ginny Tourville, Peggy James, Connie Cordovilla, Kelly Miller, Matt Thrasher, Kenneth Funderburk, Yvonne Malloy, Caitlin Thrasher, Bruce Dickson, Midge Biles, Mike Cheselka, Adele McClure, Kyungsuk Cho, Sharon McGroder, former Council member Laurie Cole, Cassandra Bosco, Robert Morehead, Phil Charlwood and Paula Doyle.
The event’s Mayor’s Awards went out to two people who died this year: longtime Vienna Rotary Club member Woody Bentley and Vienna Business Association co-founder and businesswoman D.H. Scarborough.
Vienna officials also gave out Carole Wolfand Community Service Awards to Denise Lee of Social Burger and Jennifer McLaughlin of Caboose Brewing Co. As usual, the framed awards consisted of a certificate and artwork.
