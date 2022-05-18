Sidewalk projects funded by the Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust continue to advance and a section of Charles Street, S.E., will be the next to benefit.
The Vienna Town Council on May 16 unanimously approved an $89,925 contract with Arthur Construction Co. to build a pathway on the odd side of Charles Street from Locust Street to Branch Road, S.E. The contract’s price includes a 15-percent contingency allowance.
Town staff provided a specific rundown of the project’s materials. The initiative will involve construction of 325 square yards of concrete sidewalk, 95 square yards of concrete driveway entrance, 19 tons of asphalt paving and 115 square yards of curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The walkway will connect with Locust Street’s existing sidewalk and the planned Branch Road sidewalk.
There will be several crosswalks, including one that will span the entrance to a cul-de-sac nub.
Town officials earlier had considered running the sidewalk around the cul-de-sac as well, but reconsidered because of tree impacts and other concerns, said Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
A crosswalk across the cul-de-sac’s entrance also was a more logical, straightforward continuation of the pathway, he said.
“Thank you for being creative there,” said Mayor Linda Colbert. “I think you’re right. Not many people are going to go all the way around unless they’re actually visiting [a] house. They’re just going to take the straight route. I love the design because it makes it safer for everybody, people of all abilities.”
Council member Steve Potter complimented town staff on the project’s briefing materials, which he called “phenomenal” and “the best of anything that I’ve seen.”
Council member Charles Anderson visited the project site and said the side of the street chosen for the sidewalk was the “obvious” one.
Town Council member Maud Robinson died in March 2019 at age 97 and bequeathed the town $7 million for sidewalk projects.
According to terms established with the trust, eligible projects must be for sidewalks that are not planned already or likely to be financed via grants or new construction. The project’s funds also must be spent within five years.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.