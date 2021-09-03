[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
American Legion Post 180 will host a remembrance ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. on the lawn of the Freeman Store & Museum, 131 Church St., N.E.
At the event, Boy Scout Troop 345 will present the colors and Vienna Presbyterian Church will ring bells marking the anniversary.
The community is invited.
