A project to provide pedestrian improvements on Old Courthouse Road, N.E., will get $186,938 in additional funds, following the Vienna Town Council’s unanimous approval Jan. 27.
The Council in July 2015 approved an agreement with Fairfax County for design funding of the project and OK’d a $200,000 contract with Rinker Design Associates to perform that work.
The improvements included a new sidewalk on the west side of Old Courthouse Road, N.E., within Vienna and extending eastward to connect with existing sidewalk near Gosnell Road in Tysons. The project also replaced the roadway ditch with drainage improvements and curb-and-gutter.
The firm completed those efforts, but the newly approved additional funds – which will come from the Fairfax County government’s tax coffers – will pay for minor modifications, plus utility coordination and construction and right-of-way services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.