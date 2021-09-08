[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Community Band has announced a resumption of concerts, with its fall concert slated for Oct. 24 and tis holiday concert scheduled for Dec. 12.
The organization is recruiting new members in all sections, and is especially looking for flutes, clarinets, bassoons, oboes, tubas and euphoniums. Rehearsals are held Sundays at 6 p.m. at the Vienna Community Center.
For information, see the Website at www.viennacommunityband.org.
