The Vienna Community Band, which currently is planning a number of concerts for the remainder of the calendar year after a COVID shutdown, is recruiting new musicians in all sections.
“We are especially looking for flutes, clarinets, bassoons, oboes, tubas and euphoniums,” band officials said.
Rehearsals for the upcoming season will begin on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Vienna Community Center, with performances slated for Oct. 24 and Dec. 12.
For information on the band, under the direction of Cornelius Young, see the Website at www.viennacommunityband.org.
