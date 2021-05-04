[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A contractor in the coming months will outfit the Vienna Community Center with broadcast equipment similar to the setup used in the Council chamber at Town Hall.
The Vienna Town Council on April 26 unanimously agreed to ride a Virginia Commonwealth University contract with Human Circuit and purchase cameras, microphones, an overhead projector, overhead speakers, monitors, broadcast lighting and a production switcher, which will be installed in the community center’s auditorium.
The town will pay for the up-to-$290,761 purchase using Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) revenues provided by cable franchisees operating in Vienna. That reserve has more than $1 million available as of June 30 last year, the end of fiscal year 2020.
The new equipment will allow the town to broadcast live meetings and community-center events and improve the capability to hold Zoom meetings.
Responding to a query from Council member Charles Anderson, the town’s information-technology director, Antoine “Tony” Mull, said the contractor will attempt to install the equipment before the town’s Liberty Amendments Month festivities kick off on June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.