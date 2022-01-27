Louise Archer Elementary School, which began as a school for African-Americans only, now has a place on the Register of Vienna Historic Structures, Sites and Places.
Vienna Town Council members approved the designation unanimously Jan. 24.
The school’s current principal, Michelle Makrigiorgos, applied to have Louise Archer Elementary named a town historic site and Historic Vienna Inc. reviewed and approved the application in March 2021. Historic Vienna several years ago gave the school its Heritage Preservation Award.
Louise Archer Elementary, named after its first principal, began as the Vienna Colored School in 1890. The current structure at 324 Nutley St., N.W., was built in 1939 and is the only one of six former all-African-American elementary schools in Fairfax County that has continued to operate as an elementary school since county schools were integrated, town officials said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
