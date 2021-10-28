[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna Town Council members on Oct. 25 unanimously awarded an $899,125 contract with Arthur Construction Co. Inc. to conduct on-call asphalt milling and overlay, plus traffic marking, during fiscal year 2022.
The company’s bid was the most responsive and responsible among seven received, town officials said.
