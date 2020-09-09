It’s been a topsy-turvy financial year, so the Vienna Town Council on Aug. 31 approved several amendments to the town’s fiscal year 2021 budget.
The town government this spring received nearly $2.9 million in federal CARES Act funding by way of Fairfax County, which was the only Virginia jurisdiction (apart from the commonwealth itself) that was large enough to receive such funds directly from the U.S. government.
The Council rolled forward the $1.82 million in CARES Act funds that the town government had not spent as of June 30, the end of fiscal 2020. Planned expenditures of those remaining funds include: personal protective equipment ($92,700); building reopening modifications ($23,000); teleworking and vehicle equipment ($83,900); cleaning supplies ($148,867); money for hazard pay, Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) leave and public-safety salaries ($23,900); consulting and legal fees ($88,685); temporary help ($154,640); economic support for businesses ($1,102,500) and residents ($102,500).
The budget also carried forward fiscal 2020 expenditures, including $50,000 in matching funds for an economic-development study and $250,000 for the rewriting of the town’s zoning code.
