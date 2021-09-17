[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Before the start of the Vienna Town Council’s Sept. 13 meeting, Mayor Linda Colbert read a proclamation to the family of late town businessman Tyrrell Brooke that honored his “dedication and untiring commitment to this community.”
A Minneapolis native who moved to Vienna in 1968, Brooke died June 4 at age 88.
Brooke believed local institutions were vital to democracy’s survival, the proclamation read.
A founding member and former chairman of the Vienna Town/Business Liaison Committee, Brooke formerly owned a Taylor Rental Center franchise and in 1986 started Brooke Rental Center in Vienna, which employed many town residents over the years, the proclamation read.
Brooke Rental has supplied items for nearly all town events for decades, Colbert said.
Brooke served as president of the Washington Area Rental Association, treasurer of the Virginia Rental Association and as a member of the Fairfax County Vocational Education Advisory Committee. He also represented the Washington Building Congress on the Pennsylvania Avenue Development Committee in Washington, D.C.
Brooke additionally was Vienna Youth Soccer’s first commissioner and focused on recruiting and training coaches and securing playing fields. He also served as chairman of Cub Scout Pack 1116, a committee member for a Boy Scout Troop 697, chief timer for the Cardinal Hills swim team and president of the James Madison High School Band Parents.
In his own neighborhood, Brooke arranged for the planting of flowering cherry trees in front of every house and fought a losing battle to have the neighborhood annexed inside the town’s limits.
Brooke’s son, James, spoke for the family and said Colbert’s father, the late Council member Rodger Seeman, had come up with the idea for the Town/Business Liaison Committee and recruited Ty Brooke to serve on it.
“My dad always wanted to be a part of what was going on and be part of the solution,” he said. “He was very passionate about his ideas and always thought it was important to do what was best for the community.”
