[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna’s commercial market continues to perform well in its unique niche, but might be enhanced with more diverse housing, right-sized retail, additional Class A office space and perhaps a boutique hotel, consultants told the Vienna Town Council at a May 10 work session.
But some Council members, having witnessed battles in recent years over commercial and residential building density in the town, seemed dubious about several of the suggestions.
The Council on Jan. 4 awarded a contract to Streetsense to conduct a market study and craft an economic-development strategy for the town. The company and its partner in the effort, RCLCO, began the work in February and will finish it sometime this summer.
Vienna is encircled by stiff economic competition, from small strip malls to behemoths such as the two major Tysons shopping centers, Reston Town Center and the Mosaic District, consultants told the Council.
The consultants’ diagnostic study revealed that the town has slightly more than 1 million square feet of space appropriate for retail – most of it along Maple Avenue – and that 832,000 square feet of that space is occupied by retail tenants.
About 336,000 square feet, or 41 percent, of that total consists of businesses providing neighborhood goods and services. Only one in five retailers in town is a national chain, but those businesses occupy 284,300 square feet of space, or about one-third of the retail space available. Big chains are likely to situate themselves along Maple Avenue, the consultants said.
The town is over-supplied with retail, especially in the broad category termed “GAFO,” which stands for general merchandise, apparel, furnishings and other. Such offerings – from clothing, electronic equipment, furniture, books and music supplies to sporting gear, antiques, gifts and hobbies/crafts – are facing increased online competition, said Nur Asri of Streetsense.
Asri suggested the town could match demand and supply better over time by reducing between 60,000 to 200,000 square feet of retail space.
Vienna residents are responsible for about 87 percent, or about $209 million annually, of commercial spending in the town. While that might be a source of pride in a place that values its small-town atmosphere, some Council members said they also hoped to snare some of the thousands of commuters who pass through the town daily.
Vienna has nearly 2.1 million square feet of office space, much of it occupied by Navy Federal Credit Union, but 11 percent is used by non-office tenants. Fairfax County’s office market has thrived by drawing high-paying professional-and-business services jobs, but Vienna has had less luck luring such firms.
The town likely will gain only 84,000 more square feet of new office space during the next 20 years, but that figure could more than quadruple to 342,000 square feet if officials tapped more into the business-and-professional-services market, consultants said.
Vienna might be able to improve its fortunes by providing more Class A office space of a kind that would appeal to smaller firms offering legal, architectural and specialized consulting services, consultants said. Class A office buildings tend to be well-located, well-constructed and professionally managed.
Vienna has about 320,000 square feet of industrial space, much of which is located north of Church Street, N.E., between Dominion Road, N.E., and Mill Street, N.E. However, office and retail uses occupy nearly 42 percent of that space.
Town officials might be able to lessen the projected loss of 37,000 square feet of industrial space in coming years by poaching some firms from surrounding Fairfax County, which otherwise might leave the region. The county’s industrial base has been more than halved since 2000 because of high land costs and increasing automation, consultants said.
The discussion touched briefly on the new CubeSmart storage facility being built on Mill Street, N.E., which is replacing several small businesses. Storage facilities tend to have higher returns on investment than traditional industrial uses, consultants said.
While many hospitality companies prefer to locate their hotels near major highways and transit centers, Vienna could benefit from a boutique hotel with about 150 rooms, perhaps located within easy walking distance of amenities, the report read.
Council members reserved their strongest skepticism for the report’s recommendation to diversify the town’s housing stock by allowing more multi-family units and rental apartments.
According to the report, town has 534 multi-family units, which constitute 9 percent of its housing stock. This compares with multi-family figures of 25 percent in the city of Fairfax, 33 percent in Herndon and 45 percent in the city of Falls Church.
Vienna’s current housing policies place it in a “distinct regional disadvantage in growing commercial development,” read the report, which added that the town would need 1,600 to 2,400 more multi-family units to “catch up” with the above localities.
Vienna is a bedroom community with a significant amount of housing, said Town Manager Mercury Payton.
“There are things here [in the report] that are diametrically opposed to what people want,” said Council member Steve Potter, adding that higher development density on Maple Avenue negatively would affect neighborhoods and the town’s quality of life.
“I think the effort that we put forth should be to emphasize that we are a special destination that’s worth a visit, a meal and a purchase,” said Council member Ray Brill Jr. “This is a unique town. What we don’t want to do is be like someone else. What we want to do is be a leader and be different and be charming and be welcoming.”
Vienna Economic Development Manager Natalie Monkou said the consultants will hold a debriefing regarding the Council’s feedback before crafting a long-term proposal for recommendations.
“We only want to spend the time to focus on strategies that will be supported by this Council,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.