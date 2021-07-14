[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A slew of projects recommended earlier this year by the Vienna Transportation Safety Commission (TSC) will be coming to fruition, following approval July 12 by the Vienna Town Council.
Council members unanimously approved $54,305 worth of spending for the projects, which includes a 10-percent contingency allowance. The projects include:
• Installing a temporary electronic-speed-limit sign along Windover Avenue, N.W., between Knoll Street and Pleasant Street, which will face east, plus installation of school-speed-limit signs at both ends of Windover Avenue, N.W.
• Installing pavement markings at each corner of the intersection at Ayr Hill Avenue, N.W., and Lawyers Road, N.W., to tighten the turning radius, which would slow down vehicles turning onto Ayr Hill Avenue, N.W. This project also will include high-visibility crosswalk pavement markings across Ayr Hill Avenue.
• Adding high-visibility crosswalks across Cottage Street, S.W., with appropriate signage, and replacing existing curb ramps.
• Installing two “speed tables” along Orchard Street, N.W., between Malcolm Road and Nutley Street, N.W. The Vienna Department of Public Works will coordinate the location of the speed table with adjacent residents before installation. The project also will include parking-lane pavement markings along both sides of the roadway and removal of the no-parking signs.
• Removing and relocating a “speed cushion” in the 400 block of Tapawingo Road, S.W. Speed cushions are modified speed humps that may be straddled by emergency vehicles so as not to delay their response times.
Noise problems from the speed cushion may be caused by a gradient change in the roadway’s slope, said town officials, who recommended that device be relocated near the town’s water tower between the two Frederick Street, S.W., intersections. Officials will coordinate the speed cushion’s relocation with adjacent residents before installation.
