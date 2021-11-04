[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Police Department is having a new police station built and now will have new furniture to go with it.
Vienna Town Council members on Nov. 1 agreed to ride a Fairfax County Public Schools contract and buy $162,188 worth of workstations from Interiors by Guernsey to serve all 51 employees at the new police headquarters building.
The price, which includes a 5-percent contingency allowance, remains below the $204,114 budgeted for furniture and equipment at the station.
The town separately will purchase the workstations’ chairs, as well as specialty furniture for the interview rooms, which must be anchored down, said Vienna Police Chief James Morris.
The Council needed to act quickly on the purchase because of ongoing supply-chain problems, which soon could boost the cost by 30 percent, said Council member Howard Springsteen.
The new furniture will be in the middle of the continuum between bare-bones basic and high-end, similar to what outfits offices at Town Hall, Morris said.
“It’s nothing like you’re walking around and saying, “Oh, my God, I’ve got to have that,’” he said.
