The Vienna Town Council on March 22 unanimously approved a $1.4 million contract with Sagres Construction Corp. of Alexandria to build pedestrian improvements along the west side of Old Courthouse Road, N.E.
In addition to sidewalks, the project will install curb, gutter and drainage improvements. A 2-foot-wide asphalt walkway now borders that section of the roadway, which features a sharp curve, said Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
The joint project between Fairfax County and and Vienna governments will install the upgrades along Old Courthouse Road from about 250 linear feet north of Westbriar Court, N.E., within the town’s limits to about 150 linear feet west of Battery Park Street in the Tysons area.
The contract’s price includes a 10-percent contingency allowance on top of Sagres Construction’s nearly $1.28 million bid.
The price submitted by Sagres Construction was the lowest of six bids received by the town. The highest came in at nearly $1.85 million.
The winning contract’s price is a “textbook example of why you do competitive bidding,” said Council member Howard Springsteen. “The bid spread between the
lowest and highest was like $500,000 or $600,000. That’s real money.” The Council in January 2019 approved an agreement with the county for the project’s overall budget of $2.28 million, to which the town will contribute $550,000.
In addition to the contract with Sagres, the $2.17 million in approved costs for the project include a nearly $187,000 contract with Rinker Design Associates for construction-administration assistance and a nearly $582,000 contract with EE Lyons for a related waterline relocation.
The sidewalk project was not eligible for funding from late Town Council member Maud Robinson’s $7 million bequest to the town because it was approved years ago and will require construction of curb and gutter, town officials said.
