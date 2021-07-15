[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Before heading off for a seven-week summer break, Vienna Town Council members on July 12 approved a lengthy list of municipal contracts. The Council’s actions included:
• Buying $775,653 worth of replacement vehicles. Purchases from Colonial Ford included three Ford F-150 pickup trucks and a Ford F-550 cab and chassis (plus a dump body from Wilbar Truck). The Council also agreed to buy three Ford hybrid sport-utility vehicles for police use, plus another SUV with a police-upfit package.
The biggest item on the list was a replacement sewer-operations vehicle from Mid-Atlantic Waste, a distributor for Gradall Industries, at a cost of $404,735. This vehicle’s price was nearly $25,000 above the town’s estimate and accounted for the bulk of the approximately $27,000 total budget overage for vehicle replacement, which the Council will address in August when it authorizes spending of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
• Approving the fourth of five annual payments of $89,774 to Tyler Technologies for providing software maintenance to the Vienna Police Department. Under the sole-source contract, the company services the police department’s computer-aided-dispatch, records-management and mobile-data systems. The firm also provides routine telephone support and round-the-clock emergency service.
• Renewing an agreement with Tyler Technologies for maintenance, support and training services. The renewal’s $103,730 price tag is 5 percent higher than last year’s total, in accordance with the contract.
• Authorizing payment of an additional $3,000 to Sprint Communications Co. to cover the final portion of a bill accrued during fiscal year 2021. The Council last June agreed to ride a Fairfax County Public Schools contract to pay Sprint $48,090 for cellular and mobile-device services. Town officials had to add seven phones because more employees were teleworking during the pandemic, hence the extra amount totaling $51,090. The town has budgeted the proper amount for the contract for fiscal 2022, officials said.
• Riding a Virginia Information Technologies Agency contract to purchase up to $50,000 worth of computers, laptops, Toughbooks and replacement servers from Dell Computers.
• Approving a fourth and final one-year renewal of a contract, worth $50,000, with Ross Tree Expert Co. to maintain town-owned trees in fiscal 2022 and remove them if they pose a risk to public and personal property. The Council also agreed to pay the company an additional $12,000 for work performed in fiscal 2021, bringing that contract’s overall price to $41,999.
• Appropriating $34,027 for fiscal 2022 to pay Granicus Inc. for support and maintenance of the town’s agenda management, boards-and-commissions module, video-streaming and archiving services.
• Paying up to $53,080 to renew an annual auditing contract with Robinson Farmer Cox Associates PLLC.
