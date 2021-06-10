[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Rule relaxations helped some Vienna businesses survive the COVID crunch and the Vienna Town Council on June 7 voted unanimously to prolong the reprieve through Dec. 7.
Council members approved temporary waivers of zoning restrictions to allow child-daycare facilities in commercial and industrial areas. The Council also extended temporary waivers for outdoor commercial activities, primarily outdoor dining.
“I know our businesses are looking forward to this,” said Mayor Linda Colbert, who recommended that town officials publicize the extensions in a news release.
The temporary waivers have been “very popular” with restaurants, said Michael D’Orazio, deputy director of planning and zoning. Town officials have approved at least 35 such applications, he added.
