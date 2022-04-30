The Optimist Club of Greater Vienna’s farmers’ market will kick off its 15th season on Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Vienna Community Center.
“Across tables and under tents, more than 25 local vendors will display their mouthwatering delights,” Optimist officials said.
There also will be music from Art and Nanci Lisi.
The farmers’ market has been a spring and summer staple in the community for a decade and a half. Funds raised through the event support area youth. For information, see the Website at www.optimistclubofgreatervienna.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
