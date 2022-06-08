Because its fireworks vendor will not be able to have adequate staffing, the town of Vienna will hold its Independence Day celebration at Yeonas Park three days early on Friday, July 1, town officials announced June 3.
“As much as we were looking forward to celebrating on the Fourth of July, the company that provides the fireworks show explained that a shortage of licensed pyrotechnic staff made it impossible to meet the demand for that day, and the company had to cancel multiple contracts, including ours,” Vienna Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Herman said in a statement released by the town.
“Rather than cancel the event altogether, we worked with the company to find an alternate date, and fortunately the U.S. Navy Concert Band was able to reschedule, too,” Herman said.
The band will perform beginning at 8 p.m. that evening and a 20-minute fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Town official encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The Vienna Little League’s concession stand will offer food and beverages for sale, or residents can bring their own snacks.
The town will not permit alcohol, glass containers, sparklers/fireworks or dogs at the event. Lawn chairs will not be allowed on the baseball fields, but fireworks-watchers may set them up elsewhere in the park.
For safety reasons, the fireworks will be launched from nearby Southside Park and visible from Yeonas Park. For more information about the festivities and nearby street closures, visit www.viennava.gov/fireworks.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.