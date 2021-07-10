[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna town government will host a multicultural festival in observance of Liberty Amendments Month on Saturday, July 17 from 2 to 7:30 p.m. along Church Street and the Vienna Town Green.
The event will feature performances, artisans, interactive activities, food and vendors. Admission is free.
For information and a performance timetable, see the Website at www.viennava.gov/liberty.
