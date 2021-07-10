[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna town government in May issued a business license to Yang’s Massage (massage therapy), 303 Maple Ave., W.
In addition, the town government marked the following milestone anniversaries among local businesses:
40 Years: Ken Foley Custom Homes.
20 Years: Vienna Family Medicine.
15 Years: Easy Stone Center, Navy Federal Brokerage Services, Spanish Women’s Care.
10 Years: Choice Handyman Services, Cuppakitchen, The Fresh Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.