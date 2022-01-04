[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna town government recently issued the following business licenses:
Sang Y. Kim DMD, MD, PC (oral surgeon), 407 Church St., N.E.; Quantum Movement (fitness instructor), 512 Maple Ave., W.; Precision Microendodontics (endodontist), 407 Church St., N.E.
Salon & Company Suites (hair salon), 111 Church St., N.W.; Transitional Physical Therapy (physical therapy), 129 Park St., N.E.; Tapped in Marketing (marketing home business), 914 Hillcrest Drive, S.W.
In addition, the government noted the following milestone business anniversaries:
60 Years: Westwood Country Club.
55 Years: Money & King Funeral Home; Vienna Drug Center. 50 Years: Long & Foster.
45 Years: Brooke Rental Center; Canteen Vending; Eurest Dining Services; Ken Foley Custom Homes.
40 Years: Bonaroti Restaurant.
35 Years: Christine Dunbar.
25 Years: Specialized Orthopaedic Services; RJN Group.
20 Years: Aesthetic & Laser Plastic Surgery Center; Gerrish Medesthetics; Cyber Services; Baldino’s Lock & Key Service; Andy’s Barber Shop; On Location.
15 Years: Tyson & Murphy Associates; Michelle M. Dunlap.
