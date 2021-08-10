[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna town government recently honored the following businesses for milestone anniversaries:
40 Years: Vienna Dance Company.
30 Years: Bill’s Custom Cabinets.
20 Years: Chesapeake Veterinary Cardiology Assoc., Hana Studio Micro Asset Management, Robert W. Mitchell.
15 Years: Cherry’s Nail Salon, DMC, Mariam Ebrahimi, Salon O Tony.
10 years: Metro Eyes.
