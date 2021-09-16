[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The town of Vienna later this year will begin selling a 2021 holiday ornament, which depicts the “Taking Flight” bronze statue situated in front of the Vienna Community Center.
Vienna Town Council members on Sept. 13 unanimously approved the sale of the ornaments, which will be available at the community center, Town Hall and at the upcoming Oktoberfest celebration.
Deputy Town Clerk Shelley Kozlowski in fall 2020 brought the concept of an annual town holiday ornament to the attention of Town Clerk Melanie Clark and Mayor Linda Colbert.
“They jumped onto it with me and we ran together with it,” Kozlowski said of the proposal. “It was a labor of love.”
Town officials have bought a minimum order of 250 ornaments to sell, but can buy more if necessary, taking into account the three-week turnaround needed to produce them, Kozlowski said. The manufacturer, ChemArt of Lincoln, R.I., is the same one that makes ornaments for the White House, she said.
The ornaments, which measure 2.78-by-3.42 inches, will retail for somewhere between $20 and $25, Kozlowski said.
“This was just a phenomenal idea, in my mind, and you had it all set up,” Colbert told Kozlowski. “She did so much work on this . . . This was so, so above-and-beyond.”
The Town Council will give net profits from the ornament sales to the Vienna Public Art Commission.
