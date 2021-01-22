[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Freeman Store and Museum and Little Library sites will be open by appointment during January and February.
To schedule a tour and for more information, call (703) 904-9054 or e-mail historicviennava@gmail.com.
In addition, used-book donations can be delivered in boxes or bags and placed on the front porch of the Freeman Store and Museum, 131 Church St., N.E., in Vienna.
Textbooks, magazines and romance novels are not required.
Funds raised by the sale of books help fund Historic Vienna Inc. exhibits, programs and special events.
