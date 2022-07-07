Vienna hosts its first naturalization ceremony for new citizens

The citizenry of the United States increased by more than a dozen on July 2, as Vienna hosted its first-ever naturalization ceremony.
The event, presided over by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was part of a Liberty Amendments Month mini-fest celebrating the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“I’m so glad we were able to coordinate this event and time it for Liberty Amendments Month,” said Vienna Parks and Recreation event coordinator Lily Widman. “Through this ceremony, we get to be a witness to history.”
At the event, Jordyn Jones of Vienna Youth Players sang the National Anthem and Girl Scout Troops 50157 and 1489 presented the colors. Mayor Linda Colbert was on hand to welcome the honorees and representatives, and Avril Haines, director of U.S. National Intelligence, delivered remarks.
It was the first naturalization ceremony held as part of Vienna’s Liberty Amendments Month Celebration. The month-long series of events from Juneteenth to July 19 was started in 2021 as an opportunity to bring the community together to celebrate common bonds.
For the full 2022 Liberty Amendments Month events calendar, visit www.viennava.gov/liberty.
