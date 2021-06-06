[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Town government recently issued a business license to Blue Water Events and Decore LLC (event planning), 1416 Ross Drive, S.W.
In addition, the town government recently noted the following milestone business anniversaries:
40 Years: Auto Body of Vienna.
30 Years: Vienna Paint and Decorating.
25 Years: Vienna Massage Therapy.
20 Years: Christopher E. Boancci, Conein Communications.
15 Years: Patron Insurance Services; Vienna Watch and Clock Shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.