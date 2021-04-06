[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna officials recently issued the following business licenses:
Clyde’s Hemp Co. (dried hemp flowers), 513 Maple Ave., W.; Lily’s Chocolate and Coffee (coffee shop), 175 Maple Ave., E.; and Luna’s Little Store (online sales), 1402 Ross Drive S.W.
In addition, town officials noted the following milestone business anniversaries:
35 Years: Eastern Door Service.
25 Years: DS Graphics; EAB Designs; Mark B. Bell, Massage Therapist.
20 Years: Schupp Cos.
10 Years: Timothy P. Ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.