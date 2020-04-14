Seeking to give residents and businesses a break during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Vienna Town Council members on April 13 unanimously pushed back the deadline for paying real-estate taxes, and eased penalties for businesses that are late in paying meals taxes.
The first installment of town real-estate taxes now will be due Aug. 28 instead of July 28, matching a change made March 24 by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. (Vienna is part of Fairfax County, and town residents pay county real-estate taxes in addition to those levied by the town.)
The Town Council also temporarily suspended penalties and interest for late payment of meals taxes for a 60-day window between April 14 and June 13. In addition, the Council bumped up from the usual 3 percent to 10 percent the discount businesses can receive for paying meals taxes on time.
Vienna officials expect meals-tax revenues to decline sharply during the health emergency, and estimate the newly adopted provisions will cost the town only about $10,000.
Revenues from the town’s 3-percent meals tax are used for capital-improvement initiatives.
