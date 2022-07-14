Town departments also will provide summaries with five-year trends regarding their revenues, expenditures and number of full-time employees, Serfass said. Town staff will describe their departments’ key services and goals, outline new initiatives and their costs, and list any requested new positions or jobs to be eliminated, she said.
“This will mean there will be no more unfunded priorities,” said Town Manager Mercury Payton. “That terminology and even that practice will go away because we’ll be on the front end understanding what the collective Council direction is, and then we’ll budget in that fashion.”
Council member Steve Potter approved of the new budget process, saying the Council had been asking for quantifiable goals and objectives earlier in the discussions.
Previous budget negotiations have not left enough time for “macro discussions” regarding the town’s overall direction, added Council member Ed Somers.
“Let’s deal with the big-picture numbers, because that affects everything that flows underneath it,” Somers said.
Mayor Linda Colbert called the process outlined by Serfass a “good plan.” “I’m looking forward to trying this out this year,” Colbert said.
