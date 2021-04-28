[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It’s not a whopping amount, but it’s a start.
Vienna Town Council members on April 26 indicated their intention to reduce the town’s real-estate tax rate by a quarter of a penny to 22.25 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
“We would like to give a tax-rate decrease for everyone,” said Mayor Linda Colbert. “I know that it’s been a tough year. Any time property values increase, it is incumbent on us to look at decreasing the tax rate for our residents.”
Council member Charles Anderson concurred, saying that because assessment values typically increase most years, the Council periodically should consider lowering the town’s tax rate to reduce the public’s burden.
The Council has held the rate at 22.5 cents per $100 for the last six years and during the last decade either has held the rate steady or trimmed it, said Vienna Finance Director Marion Serfass.
The proposed lower tax rate likely will be sustainable over the long term, said Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton.
Even if the Council adopts the lower rate on May 17 along with the rest of the fiscal year 2022 budget, homeowners still would pay more real-estate tax overall because of higher assessments.
Payton’s proposed fiscal 2022 budget held the current rate steady, which would have resulted in an average $94 higher bill for residents. The slightly lower proposed rate would knock about $10.30 off that tally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.