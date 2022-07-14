Vienna officials on July 11 donated $2,500 in sales proceeds from the town’s first holiday ornament to the Vienna Public Art Foundation.
Mayor Linda Colbert and Deputy Town Clerk Shelley Kozlowski presented the check to Michael Cheselka and Midge Biles, chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the commission.
Kozlowski last year came up with the concept for a town holiday ornament, which depicted the “Taking Flight” sculpture in front of the Vienna Community Center. The town has sold more than 250 of those ornaments, she said.
The program now has produced its second ornament, which features the LOVE sign located on the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail. Both ornaments still are for sale, Colbert said.
The new “LOVE sign” ornaments will be available in late summer or early fall, and the public will be able to purchase them at Vienna Town Hall or the Vienna Community Center.
Those who wish to order the ornaments in advance should e-mail Kozlowski at shelley.kozlowski@viennava.gov.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
