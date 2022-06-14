The Vienna Town Council at a special meeting June 13 voted to amended the town code to give homeowners greater flexibility with lot coverage and more options for upgrading outdoor-living space.
The vote culminated a two-year process to review and update lot-coverage provisions in the town’s zoning ordinance. The goal was to develop an ordinance that accommodates modern living styles while addressing potential environmental concerns.
The Council approved one of five previously presented options, Option B, which allows homeowners to put a roof over up to 400 square feet of a deck under certain conditions.
The covered decks must be single-story and cannot be converted into interior living space; cannot be located in the front yard; and must provide for stormwater-management practices in accordance with the Stormwater Manual for Outdoor Living Areas and meet all criteria included in the manual.
This zoning ordinance change is the second amendment to residential standards this year. The Council on March 21 approved and adopted the portion of the code dealing with front-porch projections, enabled homeowners with homes built at or near the front-setback line to construct a covered front porch on their property, providing another option for outdoor family space.
The new structures, which still must conform with size requirements, may enhance curb appeal and provide an enjoyable option for family living, town officials said.
By law, town-code amendments become effective 10 days after they are publicly advertised. For more information, visit www.codecreatevienna.com.
