Five years is a narrow window when it comes to designing and building sidewalk, and Vienna officials have devised a new strategy to put more initiatives in the pipeline before the October 2024 deadline for spending late Town Council member Maud Robinson’s $7 million bequest for such projects.
Vienna Department of Public Works staffers briefed Council members May 10 about the new plan, which will stagger nine-month-long design work for four groups of projects so most may be built during next year’s March-through-December construction season. Each project group would cost about $700,000 to construct and build approximately 2,300 linear feet of sidewalk.
“We are going to try to be more streamlined,” said Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
“We need to pick up the pace,” agreed Mayor Linda Colbert.
Robinson died in March 2019, and her estate bequeathed the multi-million-dollar gift to the town that fall. In addition to the five-year deadline, Robinson’s bequest stipulated that the moneys only be used to build sidewalks along streets where none existed and curb-and-gutter already were in place. Chosen projects also could not already have been funded via other sources.
The town has experienced a slow start in kicking some of those projects into gear. Officials initially compiled a list of 29 potential projects, but five did not qualify for funding under the trust. The remaining 24 would add about 3.3 miles’ worth of sidewalks to the town’s network and cost about $10.6 million to build, officials said.
Curb-and-gutter construction often eats up two-thirds of such projects’ budgets, noted Town Attorney Steven Briglia.
The Council in February 2020 authorized design work for projects along these roadways: Cabin Road, S.E.; Plum Street, S.W.; and Holmes Drive, N.W. Those projects, along with a sidewalk along Pleasant Street, S.W., are slated to be built this year.
Council members also considered a project on Desale Street, S.W., but requested more public outreach after receiving resistance from residents. Matters slowed down last September, when the Council decided against pursuing a sidewalk for Melody Lane, S.E., and deferred consideration for projects on these streets: Cherry Street, S.W.; Tazewell Road, N.W.; Orrin Street, S.E.; Delano Drive, S.E., and Melody Lane, S.W.
Having conducted public outreach over the winter, town officials this spring decided not to move forward with sidewalks on these streets: Charles Circle, S.W.; Branch Circle, S.E.; Woodview Circle, S.W.; and Circle Drive, S.E.
The “circle” in all those names hints at the problem: All are cul-de-sacs serving few homes and would not provide much benefit for the town’s sidewalk network. Lack of support from residents also was a factor, officials said.
Robinson sidewalk initiatives got a boost on April 26 when the Council approved design work for projects along these streets: Alma Street, S.E.; Birch Street, S.W.; Blackstone Terrace, N.W.; Charles Street, S.E.; Cherry Circle, S.W.; Elmar Drive, S.W.; Oak Street, S.W.; Symphony Circle, S.W.; and Timber Lane, S.W.
Because residents expressed a wide variety of views about those projects at the well-attended public hearing, town officials still are keeping options open as to which side of those streets the sidewalks will occupy. Factors that officials will weigh include public opposition, grading, tree impacts, utility obstructions, cost and connectivity with adjacent sidewalks, trails, schools, parks and shopping areas.
Town Manager Mercury Payton, who will write an article about the new sidewalk strategy for the town’s monthly Vienna Voice newsletter, expressed hope the town would continue its public-outreach efforts.
“We’ve always asked residents if they wanted sidewalks on their street,” he said. “I think it makes sense.”
The town is trying to assess its sidewalk needs objectively, based primarily on safety, said Council member Ray Brill Jr.
“We’re doing it impartially. We’re not singling anyone out,” he said.
“There’s nothing arbitrary about it . . . We welcome [residents’] comments, but this is really safety, volume and nothing else that drives our decisions.”
