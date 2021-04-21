[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Two men – including one from Vienna – died April 19 after a two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said.
The crash occurred at 10:04 p.m. along Route 29 (James Madison Highway), three-tenths of a mile south of Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road).
According to police, a 2011 Subaru Forester entered Route 29 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a southbound 2004 Honda Pilot.
Both the Subaru’s driver, Michael Ratzenberger, 32, of Vienna, and the Honda’s driver, Jose Hernandez Solis, 50, of Culpeper, died at the scene. Both were wearing seat belts when the accident occurred, police said.
Three passengers in the Honda – a 5-year-old girl, 19-year-old woman and 47-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and were flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The 19-year-old was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but the 47-year-old was, police said. The girl was in a proper child-restraint device when the wreck occurred, police said.
A fourth passenger in the Honda, an 8-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and rescue personnel transported him to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. The boy was wearing a seat belt when the wreck occurred, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
