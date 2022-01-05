[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert will hold a “Meet the Mayor” event on Friday, Jan. 7 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 29th Parallel Coffee, 106 Lawyers Road, N.W.
Local residents can stop by and share what’s on their mind.
The mayor also holds open office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Town Hall, and offers scheduled meetings on Wednesdays.
To schedule an appointment for the latter, call (703) 255-6304 or e-mail mclark@viennava.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.