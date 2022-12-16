Residents often ask Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert how much she is paid and she has them guess first. One person’s estimate: $100,000 per year.
“Well, divide by 10 and then subtract some,” she responded.
Vienna’s mayor has been paid $7,500 annually since 2014, while the other six Vienna Town Council members’ pay has languished at $5,000 per year since 2002.
Those wages could at least double in January 2024, if the Council approves pay increases discussed at a Dec. 12 work session.
Under the proposal, which the Council will entertain at its Jan. 9 meeting, the mayor would take home $15,000 annually and Council members $12,000 each.
If approved, the pay increases would take effect in January 2024, following the first Town Council election in two and a half years.
Salaries of mayors and council members in Virginia’s cities are capped by state code, but those of towns are not, said Vienna Finance Director Marion Serfass.
By comparison, Herndon each year pays its mayor $16,000 and Town Council members $15,000; Leesburg’s mayor makes $16,524 and Town Council members $15,812; Fairfax pays its mayor $13,000 and City Council members $12,000; and Falls Church’s mayor earns $11,500 and City Council members $11,000.
While Vienna Town Council members supported increasing the pay of future Councils, they disagreed on how much the hikes should be – and how much more the mayor should get.
Member Ray Brill Jr. said in the other jurisdictions mentioned, Council members’ salaries were 90 to 95 percent of the mayor’s and Vienna should follow that example. He also was leery about how the public would view the pay hikes.
“If we were to double the Town Council’s salary at a time when people were struggling, it would be not the best thing to do,” said Brill.
Brill suggested the mayor should earn $10,000 per year and Council members $9,000.
Council member Howard Springsteen thought along similar lines, but added that members “definitely do the work” to deserve higher pay.
“I really don’t want to be the leader of the pack,” he said, referring to salary comparisons with surrounding areas. “I don’t care if we’re the lowest, but still we get an increase.”
Council member Ed Somers supported staff’s recommendations and said the disparity between Council members’ pay and the mayor’s should be even wider.
“We elect our mayor separately,” Somers said. “This is nothing personal. The mayor has an office and does a lot more work in terms of public outreach, public engagement and things we are not called upon to do.”
Council member Charles Anderson said state salary caps for cities’ mayors and Council members rose with population. Based on those averages, he calculated Vienna Town Council members should earn about $11,500 per year and the mayor $12,500.
“None of us are in this for the money,” Anderson said. “In fact, most citizens would be very surprised that the amount that we personally spend to run our campaigns actually exceeds the amount we get paid.”
Counting office hours, time spent meeting with residents and town staff, and hours preparing for meetings, Colbert estimated she currently makes $7.32 per hour. With the proposed increase, given those same hours, she would make $14 per hour. That would not include her ceremonial duties, town events and regional meetings, she added.
“I think that to compare the size of a jurisdiction does not make sense to me,” Colbert said, noting that most salaries are calculated by hour. If figured by population, the president of the U.S. would make pennies per hour, she said.
“If we’re going to do this, I think we should be leaders and confident in what we’re doing,” Colbert said, noting Vienna’s new salaries closely would mirror those in the towns of Herndon and Leesburg. “In my mind, we need to be thinking about the future Council that’s going to be sitting here and running for office. This may not apply to us.”
The proposed pay increases would put the mayor’s pay at 25 percent higher than that of other Council members, versus 50 percent now, she said. Council member Nisha Patel thought the suggested $9,000 to $10,000 range was too low and favored a range a few thousand dollars higher – with less of a mayor-to-Council pay differential.
“We all work hard,” she said. “It’s a token of appreciation, the way I look at it.”
While the town now pays $37,500 in salaries annually for the entire Council, that would rise to $87,000 under the proposed arrangement.
The town would need to pay $24,750 more in Council salaries for the remaining half of fiscal year 2024, then allow for the $87,000 total in the next fiscal year’s budget.
Vienna formerly held staggered elections in May, with three seats up for grabs each year and mayoral elections held on even-numbered years. But that changed in 2021 after the General Assembly passed, and former Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed, legislation that moved all of Virginia’s municipal elections to November.
The Town Council did not hold an election this May, but instead voted to put all seven Council seats, including the mayor’s, on the ballot during November elections in odd-numbered years, starting in 2023. (The mayor and three Council members also had their current terms extended to accommodate the change.)
The Council approved the new arrangement to avoid having the town’s elections share the ballot with congressional and presidential contests held in even-numbered years.
