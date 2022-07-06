Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert is helping to raise the profile of loyal and faithful pets in town.
“From poodles to parakeets, Vienna’s loyal companions provide unconditional love in both good times and bad,” town officials noted in announcing that, beginning July 4, Colbert had begun recognizing a Vienna “pet of the week” via the town’s social-media platforms.
“Studies show that pets can help decrease stress in their human companions, improve heart health and even help children with their emotional and social skills,” Colbert said. “Whether you own a pet or not, these stories will surely make your day.”
Nominating a pet for the honor is not ruff (little canine humor there): Those wishing to have Fido, Jake, Pike, Albert or any other pet considered for honors can e-mail Colbert at mayor@viennava.gov with the pet’s name, specific type of pet, three reasons why the pet should be selected as Mayor’s Pet of the Week, and a photo either of the pet alone or with family members.
The Mayor’s Pet of the Week is an ongoing recognition program, so there’s no deadline for submission. Each Monday at noon beginning July 4, the Mayor’s Pet of the Week will be posted on the town government’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.
Beginning in August, Mayor Colbert will select one of the weekly winners for recognition as the Mayor’s Pet of the Month in the Vienna Voice newsletter.
