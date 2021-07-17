[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It’s a pittance compared with the nearly $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that will be raining down on Fairfax County, but to Vienna officials, an expected $17.1 million in ARPA stimulus moneys opens up many possibilities.
The town on June 30 received the first $8.5 million in ARPA funds, which currently are sitting in an account earning a modicum of interest, said Vienna Finance Director Marion Serfass.
The funds will need to be spent within two and a half years, which is a far longer time frame than was allotted for federal CARES Act moneys given out during the middle of the pandemic, she said.
Town officials will not need to spend the initial $8.5 million before the second funding installment arrives next year, Serfass said.
Federal officials have indicated that the ARPA funds could be used for “transforming projects,” i.e., not merely for pandemic countermeasures, Serfass said.
Because the federal funds constitute more than 1 percent of the town’s general-fund budget, Vienna officials will hold an Aug. 30 public hearing to let residents weigh in on how the moneys should be disbursed.
