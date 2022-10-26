Citing objections over high fees and other aspects of new, but yet-to-be-implemented, rules governing massage-therapy businesses in Vienna, the Vienna Town Council on Oct. 24 voted to repeal the ordinance changes and adjust them at a Nov. 2 work session.
The Council had adopted the new rules Aug. 29 and they were set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. Council members are hoping to iron out problems with the ordinance changes in time to adopt new standards before year’s end.
The Council voted 4-2 for the repeal, with members Charles Anderson and Ray Brill Jr. voting nay. Member Nisha Patel was absent.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
