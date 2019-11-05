The Vienna town government has used its connections, called in a few favors and established a direct link to Santa Claus, providing the opportunity for children to send letters to Ol’ Saint Nick that will be whooshed directly to the North Pole for a response.
Letters to Santa can be dropped off at the Vienna Community Center or mailed to the Vienna Parks and Recreation Department, 120 Cherry St., S.E., Vienna, Va. 22180. Those that arrive by Nov. 22 will receive a personal response from Santa.
